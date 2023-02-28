Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Boxer JoJo Diaz Arrested For Child Neglect

2/28/2023 2:22 PM PT
Joseph Diaz
Getty

Pro boxer Joseph "JoJo" Diaz -- a former champ who fought Devin Haney back in 2021 -- was arrested in the Los Angeles area on Monday ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Jail records show Diaz was taken into custody by the Claremont Police Dept. just before 7 PM. Law enforcement sources tell us he was booked on a charge of misdemeanor child neglect.

The specific allegations against Diaz are still not clear ... but records show he was released on Tuesday afternoon.

Joseph Diaz vs Haney
Getty

The 30-year-old fighter holds a 32-3-1 pro record. He famously won the IBF super featherweight title back in 2020.

Diaz went on to fight Haney in 2021 -- but lost. Earlier that year, he was in talks for a match with Ryan Garcia, but they ultimately fell through.

Story developing ...

