Prince William, Kate Middleton Struggle on Bikes During Spin Class to Promote Mental Health
William and Kate Ride Or Die Royals
2/28/2023 6:51 AM PT
William and Kate are in serious need of some Lululemon ... because they look ridiculous in their business attire as they peddle furiously at a fitness center.
The Prince and Princess hit up the Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre for a worthy purpose -- showing how exercise can benefit mental health.
That said, they both hopped on bikes during a spinning class and showed what they got ... for a grand total of 45 seconds. They both looked like they were going to pass out.
Kate was dressed in a jumper and skirt, choosing heels over tennis shoes. William was in his go-to suit and tie.
William looked exhausted at the end of the ride, as others in the class ignored the obvious and gave them a hearty round of applause.
The couple competed against each other, and in the end, Kate was the victor ... winning a tiny gold trophy. 🏆
BUT ... it was all for a good cause and they had to know they'd get clowned.