Eric LeGrand Launches Kentucky Bourbon W/ Conor McGregor's Proper 12 Partner

"A lot of times people see someone in a wheelchair with a disability, they think they can't enjoy alcohol and other things, and I'm like that's totally not true, and I wanted to end that stigma."

That's 32-year-old former Rutgers football player Eric LeGrand, paralyzed during a college football game in 2010, turned motivational speaker/kick-ass businessman telling TMZ Sports why he decided to launch his very own Kentucky Bourbon, LeGrand Whiskey.

"I wanted to create a brand of something that represents me, which I feel like whiskey is the perfect thing that represents me," Eric said, adding ... "It takes patience, it is something that's tough, strong and something that you celebrate life to."

Celebrities have been slapping their names on alcohol for years, but that's not the case with Eric -- he was very involved in the process, all the way through.

LeGrand hooked up with business partner Brian Axelrod ("Brian worked very closely with Conor McGregor and his team on [Proper No. Twelve]"), found a distillery in Kentucky, and they made Bourbon!

"I'm thinking this is about to taste like rubbing alcohol, it's gonna be terrible. I took a sip and I'm like hold up, let me get a little bit more. I took another sample and I'm like whoa," Eric said, describing his first time tasting the product.

"I'm like, we got something special here. This is perfect."

And, if drinking good bourbon wasn't enough reason, Eric's also raising money for charity.

"We have a purpose behind this. We want to raise money for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation to help us find a cure for paralysis. Every case that we sell, $5.20 will go back to the foundation, because 52 was my number."

Eric LeGrand Whiskey officially launched this week ... and to commemorate his latest endeavor, EL's celebrating at Batch Bin & Barrel in New Brunswick, NJ on Thursday -- just miles from where he played football!