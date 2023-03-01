Matthew Lawrence and TLC's Chilli Pack On PDA As He Picks Her Up From Airport

Matthew Lawerence and Chilli are hot and heavy, and they don't care who knows it ...as evidenced by their emphatic PDA at a Los Angeles airport.

Matthew was spotted at LAX Tuesday and he was clearly on boyfriend duty, as he waited to pick up his TLC girlfriend and all her luggage ... before greeting her with a long hug and kiss on the lips.

After a warm embrace, the "Boy Meets World" star opened her door before hopping in the driver's seat ... but the loving didn't stop there.

The two couldn't seem to keep their hands off one another... exchanging more hugs and kisses once inside his car.

TMZ broke the story ... Matthew and Chilli officially started dating right before Thanksgiving, and they spent the holidays together in Atlanta, where ML met her family. Chilli has also met Matthew's fam and they had nothing but good things to say about her.

Play video content TMZ.com

You'll recall, the actor recently told us his gf was "one of the most spectacular people" he's ever known ... so we know the huge smiles on their faces during the airport pickup were as genuine as can be.