Aaron Carter's Mom Reveals Death Scene Photos, Demands Cops Keep Investigating

Aaron Carter's mother believes he was the victim of a crime, not an overdose -- so, she's made the tough decision to let the world see where he died ... in order to make her point.

Jane Carter posted a series of pics Wednesday taken in Aaron's bathroom on the day he died. The shots include the bathtub where Aaron's body was found, you can see the water has a greenish tint -- that's because Aaron's body was there for several hours before his housekeeper discovered it.

There are also photos of towels on the floor and what appears to be contaminated water spilled on the bathroom tile.

Jane says she had the full support of Aaron's family and friends to post the images because she says she wants to bring attention back to his case. Jane says the photos weren't taken by law enforcement, and it's wrong cops allowed anyone in the house after Aaron's body was discovered before first doing a full investigation into what happened.

Jane says, "Because of my son's mental illness and prescription drug issues they (cops) just wanted it to be something easy that they didn't have the time or inclination to address."

Jane believes someone was out to harm Aaron, saying, "There are people who must be held accountable."

She also finds it suspicious Aaron was allegedly pulled out of the tub while someone performed CPR on the singer, yet the towels appear to be "perfectly placed."

TMZ broke the story ... the L.A. County Coroner's Office told Aaron's family his autopsy did not find any water in his lungs -- meaning he didn't drown -- and leading investigators to believe he died from an OD.