Fyre Festival Creator, Andy King Reunite to Sell Cheese Sandwiches for Charity

Fyre Festival creator Billy McFarland is getting back into the cheese sandwich game -- but don't worry, these won't come in styrofoam while you're getting screwed out of a concert in the Bahamas.

Sources close to Billy tell TMZ he recently had a reunion, for the first time in 5 years, with Andy King. Yes, that Andy King from the Netflix documentary about Fyre ... the guy who says Billy asked him to give oral sex to a customs officer to get shipments of Evian water released!!!

Seems all is well between them now, though, because they shot a video together promoting their newest venture ... selling grilled cheeses at 7th Street Burger in NYC, and the clip is pretty funny.

The video features Andy makin' the sandwiches -- a tongue-in-cheek take on the ridiculous cheese-on-bread meals served at the doomed Bahamas festival back in 2017.

He's also taking swigs from Evian bottles -- yeah, they go there!

We're told 100% of the sales from the April 7 event will go to the workers in the Bahamas who are still owed money from Fyre Fest. They also tease a Coachella trip in the video, but we're told that hasn't been set in stone yet.

As you know, Billy was released early from his 6-year sentence a year ago, and he's already working on PYRT -- another tropical festival, only based in virtual reality this time around.