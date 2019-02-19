'Fyre' Star Andy King Glad I Trusted Director ... My Oral Sex Story is Paying Off!!!

Andy King from 'Fyre' Documentary Glad Oral Sex Story Wasn't Edited Out

EXCLUSIVE

Andy King's blown away by his newfound fame -- courtesy of his infamous scene in Netflix's "Fyre" documentary -- but admits he almost missed out, because he wanted it on the editing room floor.

The event planner who offered oral sex in exchange for a load of Evian water for the doomed Fyre Festival ... told us he begged producers to axe that part of the story. While he was on TMZ Live today he revealed why the director put the kibosh on that.

Andy's now glad he did, because TV and movie offers have been rolling in since the doc aired, and he's riding the wave of being a social media hero while he can.

As we told you ... Andy's already teased a TV project he's working on, but it sounds like there's a lot more in store for him. There could be even more excitement, too ... if Ja Rule comes calling.

Andy didn't leap at Ja's second attempt at a Fyre-like fest -- but he doesn't rule it out, either.