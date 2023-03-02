Rapper Lil Mosey Found Not Guilty of Rape After Jury Trial
Rapper Lil Mosey Found Not Guilty In Rape Case
3/2/2023 1:24 PM PT
Rapper Lil Mosey has just been found not guilty in his rape case, TMZ has learned.
Lil Mosey, AKA Lathan Echols, was cleared of all charges by a jury Thursday ... as we reported, he pled not guilty and has maintained from the start he didn't do anything wrong.
We're told he passed a polygraph test with flying colors, too. He was potentially looking at a max sentence of life in prison if convicted.
You'll recall, Echols was charged with rape after a woman claimed she and a girlfriend were both raped in 2021 by him and another man after going to see them at a cabin.
The affidavit, obtained by TMZ, said one of the women consented to have sex with Echols while in a car but blacked out after drinking ... and claimed she later woke up to him and the other man forcing themselves on her.
The woman said she had bruising on her arm, neck, and knee as a result. Docs later revealed the alleged victim admitted to having consensual sex with the rapper in the past.