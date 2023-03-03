Mac McClung's Sneakers, Basketball From NBA Dunk Contest Up For Auction

Mac McClung put on a legendary performance during the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, and now you can cop the actual Puma kicks he wore during the epic performance, 'cause they're hitting the auction block!

The Philadelphia Sixers/Delaware Blue Coats (G-League) guard brought life back to the Dunk Contest last month after winning the competition with some insane dunks.

TMZ Sports has learned the Rise Nitro sneakers he wore -- and the basketball he used -- are now up for grabs at Goldin ... in an auction featuring all game-used memorabilia and apparel.

If winning the kicks and/or ball isn't enough, there's another big bonus. We're told the winner will get a personal FaceTime with the 24-year-old.

Even better, we're told a portion of the proceeds for each item will go to the ALZ Alzheimer's association.

"Mac McClung is a star in the making who deserves to take center stage at our first-ever auction featuring only game-used items,” Goldin founder Ken Goldin said.

“We’re thrilled to be charged with these items from Mac that commemorate one of the most exciting dunk contest performances in history."