Prince Harry Gets Blowback for Therapy Interview With Controversial Doctor

Prince Harry is ready to unpack his emotional baggage with a controversial trauma expert at a virtual conference ... and now he's getting some serious pushback.

The Duke Of Sussex will sit down Saturday with Dr. Gabor Maté for an "intimate conversation" about "living with loss and the importance of personal healing," according to Harry's website. After the discussion, viewers can ask the men questions during a live Q&A set up by Random House -- the publisher of Harry's new book, "Spare."

Problem is ... Maté has previously compared Hamas to heroic Jews who fought the Nazis in Warsaw, Poland, during WWII. Maté has also labeled Israel's leaders as terrorists.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper of the Simon Wiesenthal Centre blasted Harry for his affiliation with Maté. Cooper told the Jewish Chronicle: "Whoever made the arrangements to have this individual appear with Prince Harry, did him no favors. If Prince Harry knew this man's record and still chose him for the interview, our Centre would criticize the prince for such an inappropriate choice."

As we reported, Harry has been hawking his book about his life struggles. His memoir covers his deteriorating relationship with the Royal Family over their treatment of his wife, Meghan Markle. Harry and Meghan, as you know, moved out of Buckingham Palace and now live in a mansion in Oprah country -- AKA Montecito.

The Royal Family reportedly plans to watch Harry's convo with Maté, who has his own disturbing story growing up in Nazi-occupied Budapest in 1944. When Maté was just five months old, his maternal grandparents were among the Jews murdered in Auschwitz. He was also ripped away from his mother and turned over to his aunt, who kept him hidden until the war ended.

