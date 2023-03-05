Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Behind this sculpted image is a London native who got a jump start on her acting career when she was just a child ... Fast forward to the early 2000's when she took her cello playing skills to the big screen with her performance in "Summer of Love."

Clearly, this star is a poppin' actress, because she's always on the go! Perhaps her being super blunt in her breakout role is the reason for starring in a movie with the legend herself Meryl Streep. You won't find her on social media ... but can you find her through this altered photo?