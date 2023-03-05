Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Darrelle Revis Calls Sauce Gardner 'A 2.0 Of Myself,' 'I Love Him'

Darrelle Revis Sauce Gardner Is 'A 2.0 Of Myself' ... 'I Love Him'

3/5/2023 12:35 AM PT
Darrelle Revis is offering up some seriously high praise for Sauce Gardner ... telling TMZ Sports he's such a big fan of the NY Jets' new star -- he actually sees a lot of himself in the corner!!

"He's a 2.0 of myself," the newly named Hall of Famer said. "I love the way he plays."

Revis poured out the compliments -- and plenty more -- just weeks after Gardner wrapped up one of the most impressive rookie seasons in Jets history.

Sauce Gardner
The 22-year-old, who NY took with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, started all 17 games, logged 75 tackles, recorded two interceptions and earned All-Pro and Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Revis told us he was a fan of it all ... and as a guy who had one of the best nicknames in the NFL -- "Revis Island" -- he even gave two thumbs up to Sauce's "Lost In The Sauce" moniker as well!

"It's pretty cool," he said. "I think it's a great branding and marketing tool for him. I think he definitely backs it up."

Revis also spoke about the comparisons between Robert Saleh's defense and the ones he used to play in with Rex Ryan -- telling us he thinks Sauce can lead in the exact same way he used to do back in the day.

