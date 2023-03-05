Darrelle Revis Calls Sauce Gardner 'A 2.0 Of Myself,' 'I Love Him'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Darrelle Revis is offering up some seriously high praise for Sauce Gardner ... telling TMZ Sports he's such a big fan of the NY Jets' new star -- he actually sees a lot of himself in the corner!!

"He's a 2.0 of myself," the newly named Hall of Famer said. "I love the way he plays."

Revis poured out the compliments -- and plenty more -- just weeks after Gardner wrapped up one of the most impressive rookie seasons in Jets history.

The 22-year-old, who NY took with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, started all 17 games, logged 75 tackles, recorded two interceptions and earned All-Pro and Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Revis told us he was a fan of it all ... and as a guy who had one of the best nicknames in the NFL -- "Revis Island" -- he even gave two thumbs up to Sauce's "Lost In The Sauce" moniker as well!

"It's pretty cool," he said. "I think it's a great branding and marketing tool for him. I think he definitely backs it up."