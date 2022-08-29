Jets Rookie Sauce Gardner Gets Buffalo Wild Wings Deal, Own Sauce

Sauce Gardner is really living up to his name ... 'cause the star NFL rookie just signed a deal with Buffalo Wild Wings -- with his very own "Sauce sauce!!"

The New York Jets cornerback and the sports restaurant franchise made the announcement on Monday ... showing Gardner rockin' a BWW jacket and saying how he LOVES to put sauce on literally everything.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Sauce on wings, pizza, sandwiches," Gardner says. "Even sauce on sauce".

That's when out of nowhere, Gardner hilariously starts pouring sauce out of a bottle similar to his custom VVS diamond sauce pendant he copped from Al The Jeweler.

Of course, the sauce coming out of the blinged-out bottle is probably some commercial magic -- but it's still dope!

Play video content

"Our partnership was meant to be," Gardner told CBS Sports about the new deal.

"It is natural. I have my sauce, it is a smoky, sweet, and spicy barbecue. It has its own personality, just like me."

Gardner -- the 4th overall pick from the 2022 NFL Draft -- will release his new dressing on September 1 at a "Signed With Sauce" event in New Jersey.

"I think I am the only person with my own sauce," Gardner said, "The fact that it is able to be called 'Sauce Sauce,' it really is my sauce. It is just a blessing, man."