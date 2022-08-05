Jets Star Rookie Sauce Gardner Gets Custom Diamond Sauce Bottle

What do you do when you got a nickname like "Sauce??" You get a custom diamond hot sauce bottle, of course!!

New York Jets rookie Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner recently copped an incredible piece of jewelry to honor his special nickname ... and the thing will put Frank's, Tabasco and Tapatio to shame!!

Play video content

TMZ Sports has learned ... Sauce hit up Al the Jeweler in Totowa, New Jersey for the special request ... and we're told the whole thing took a month to complete.

Al tells us the blinged-out item is made up of over 20 carats of VS diamonds ... including emerald baguettes and round cuts.

As it turns out, Sauce has had diamond bottle bling made for him before ... rocking a similar piece around his neck at the NFL Draft.

Sauce certainly knows his way around the jewelry store -- he also went to Al for an amazing "Sauce" chain in the past as well.

“When I look good, I feel good. When I feel good, I play good.”@iamsaucegardner constantly brings that swagger, and confirms he practices in his grills. pic.twitter.com/Uw3p1ozYba — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 5, 2022 @nflnetwork