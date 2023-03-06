Mike Clevinger Won't Face Discipline ... After MLB Concludes Domestic Abuse Probe

Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger will not face discipline from the MLB following allegations he terrorized the mother of his child ... the league said Sunday it concluded its probe into the star, and will not be imposing any punishment on him.

The league initially opened up its investigation after Olivia Finestead made claims the 32-year-old had been violent with her during their relationship.

In a series of Instagram posts back in January, she claimed the baseball player "threw an iPad at me pregnant." She also said, "he strangled me." She alleged Clevinger "threw chew spit on our baby" as well.

The MLB said in a statement Sunday it spoke with Clevinger's accuser regarding the allegations -- as well as more than 15 other individuals -- during its investigation. It also said it reviewed "thousands of electronic communication records" in relation to the case -- but came to the conclusion "barring the receipt of any new information or evidence, the Office of the Commissioner will not be imposing discipline on Mr. Clevinger in connection with these allegations."

The league, though, did say Clevinger "has voluntarily agreed to submit to evaluations" by the MLB's joint treatment boards and has agreed to "comply with any of the board's recommendations."

Clevinger said following the MLB's announcement that he was "pleased" with the league's findings.

"I had nothing to hide and cooperated fully with MLB," he said. "I asked everyone not to rush to judgment until MLB's investigation was concluded, and I appreciate everyone who had faith in me, including the White Sox organization and my teammates."

Finestead said on her Instagram page Sunday, "Mike putting himself in drug, domestic & family violence therapy has always been my goal since the beginning and he refused to go when I tried to be there for him so I'm glad he's going now."