Woman Claims White Sox's Mike Clevinger Strangled Her, MLB Reportedly Investigating

A woman claiming to be the mother of Mike Clevinger's 10-month-old daughter says the White Sox pitcher abused her -- strangling her on one occasion -- and now, the MLB is reportedly investigating the allegations.

The woman, Olivia Finestead, made the claims in a series of social media posts on Tuesday ... alleging Clevinger terrorized her during their relationship.

In one of her posts, Finestead said the 32-year-old "threw an iPad at me pregnant." She also said "he strangled me." The woman also alleged Clevinger "threw chew spit on our baby."

According to The Athletic, Finestead has been in contact with the MLB over the allegations. The outlet also reported that the MLB has launched an investigation into the claims.

Clevinger spent much of his career with Cleveland, but for the last 2.5 seasons he's been with the San Diego Padres. The Chicago White Sox signed him in free agency this offseason.

The Athletic reports the Sox were made aware of Finestead's allegations only after the signing.

Clevinger, who owns a career 3.39 ERA in his six MLB seasons, has yet to publicly comment on the claims. His agent, Seth Levinson, told The Athletic on Tuesday, "We need to fairly and thoroughly protect our client and at the same time be respectful of the White Sox and MLB. We need time before responding."