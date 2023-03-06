NFL's Calvin Ridley Reinstated After 1-Year Betting Suspension

Calvin Ridley is cashing out of his suspension -- the Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver was just fully reinstated back in the NFL after getting busted for betting on games, the league announced Monday.

Ridley was banned for the entire 2022 season last March ... after investigators determined he bet on his own team while on the Non-Football Injury list as a member of the Atlanta Falcons in November 2021.

The NFL said at the time there were no signs the game was "compromised in any way" ... but handed down the punishment to prove it has zero tolerance when it comes to protecting the integrity and reputation of the sport.

Ridley also spoke out at the time ... saying he doesn't have a gambling problem, as he only bet $1,500 total.

The league says Ridley is now eligible to participate in all team activities ASAP ... which means he can finally get acquainted with his new Jags squad.