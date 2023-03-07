Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Adorably Scores Soccer Goals, Proud Parents!

Play video content Instagram / @patrickmahomes, @brittanylynne

Gotta start 'em young ... and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are doing just that -- 'cause their 2-year-old daughter, Sterling, is already showing off her athleticism in an adorable video!!!

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar and his wife posted footage of their oldest child's soccer session on Tuesday ... showing off her goal-scoring abilities.

Mom and Dad are happy as can be as Sterling kicks the ball around ... and she even gets creative at one point -- picking up the ball and scooping it into the net.

Sterling was certainly blessed in the genes dept. -- her family is full of athletes.

Of course, Brittany knows her way around the pitch -- she was a star at University of Texas at Tyler ... and ranks among the top in pretty much every offensive category in the school's history.

And Patrick ... well, you know about that guy.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Time sure is flying -- Patrick and Brittany's first child just celebrated her second birthday at a fun bash last month.

"My baby girl is a whole 2 years old!" Brittany said at the time. "I can’t even believe it. These have been some of the best years of my life being your mama Sterling Skye! You make everyday a good day! 💗✨"

"Now please stop growing up😭😭😭"