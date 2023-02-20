Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Throw Epic Party For Daughter's 2nd Birthday

Play video content Instagram / @brittanylynne, @betinagozo

It's great to be a Super Bowl champ, and apparently it's great to be a Super Bowl champ's daughter too ... 'cause Patrick Mahomes threw his 2-year-old a huge birthday party Sunday -- and it was epic.

The Chiefs star QB and his wife, Brittany, invited over some of their baby's closest pals and put on a huge dessert-themed bash to celebrate Sterling Mahomes' big life moment ... and it was clear, they spared no expense for the occasion.

The festivities -- aptly named "Sterling's Two Sweet" -- included a bunch of sugary treats, a ball pit, a bouncy house and some slides.

There were also plenty of play areas, stuffed animals and even ... fitness bikes?!

At one point, Mom and Sterling -- joined by Patrick and baby brother Bronze -- blew out the candles on a cake ... while everyone cheered on.

After the party wound down, the Mahomes fam headed back home ... and while there, they gave Sterling her bday present -- a Chanel purse!

Of course, going all out for their daughter is nothing new for the Mahomeses -- just last year, they had a butterfly-themed party for her, complete with hundreds of balloons and cotton candy.

