Kansas City Chiefs Celebrate Super Bowl Title With Parade
2/15/2023 9:13 AM PT
The Chiefs are hosting their second Super Bowl victory parade in four years ... and the scene in Kansas City is already crazy!!
The big winners are taking the streets to celebrate another Lombardi trophy ... and the crowd was pumped to party with the champs, with fans lined up for the parade as early as 6 AM!!
6 AM at 14th & Grand. Parade starts at NOON. #ChiefsKingdom is built different.#chiefsparade #kansascity @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/so4Uyz6G4J— Kelli Peltier (@KelliPeltierTV) February 15, 2023 @KelliPeltierTV
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and JuJu Smith-Schuster are all present for the bash ... as well as head coach Andy Reid, who won his second Super Bowl ring on Sunday.
You'll recall ... Kelce was the star of the last Chiefs championship parade, delivering a fiery speech while wearing a WWE Championship belt.
Fans packed the streets to show their support for the team ... and Mahomes -- named Super Bowl MVP for the second time in his career -- will certainly be a fan favorite!!
Former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles was in the celebration spirit ... buying Kansas City fans beer at a local tavern before the parade started.
Bartender let me get a @budlight and put it on @jamaalcharles tab!! Free beers thanks to Charles at @JohnnysTavernPL !! #ChiefsKingdom @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/lozHMhRwv2— Greg Payne (@GregKCTV5) February 15, 2023 @GregKCTV5
Congrats, Chiefs Kingdom ... and stay safe!!