Kansas City Chiefs Celebrate Super Bowl Title With Parade

The Chiefs are hosting their second Super Bowl victory parade in four years ... and the scene in Kansas City is already crazy!!

The big winners are taking the streets to celebrate another Lombardi trophy ... and the crowd was pumped to party with the champs, with fans lined up for the parade as early as 6 AM!!

You'll recall ... Kelce was the star of the last Chiefs championship parade, delivering a fiery speech while wearing a WWE Championship belt.

Fans packed the streets to show their support for the team ... and Mahomes -- named Super Bowl MVP for the second time in his career -- will certainly be a fan favorite!!

Former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles was in the celebration spirit ... buying Kansas City fans beer at a local tavern before the parade started.