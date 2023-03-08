Hayden Panettiere Wears Her Brother Jansen's Jacket To His Funeral Service

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Hayden Panettiere Wears Brother's Jacket To His Funeral Service

3/8/2023 8:42 AM PT
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere is honoring her brother in a special way on the day of his funeral ... wearing a custom jacket he designed to the service.

The Panettiere family and friends gathered Wednesday at the Palisades Presbyterian Church in Nyack, New York to celebrate and remember the life of Jansen Panettiere. Hayden wore the colorful jacket as she walked inside.

Jansen Panettiere Jacket

Jansen posted a photo of the jacket February 2, just a few weeks before he suddenly died. He was an artist and designer who would often share his works on his social media.

TMZ broke the story, Jansen was found dead inside his apartment in Nyack in February. According to a police report, obtained by TMZ, a friend became alarmed after he was a no-call, no-show to a business meeting.

Hayden later came out and said her brother was believed to have died from an enlarged heart, coupled with aortic valve complications.

He was just 28.

