'Impractical Jokers' Joe Gatto Defends Women From Anti-Fur Activist On Video
'Impractical Jokers' Joe Gatto Defends Woman From Anti-Fur Rant ... 'Stop Being Piece of S***'
3/8/2023 12:20 AM PT
Joe Gatto was a knight in shining armor to a woman who was being berated over a fur coat ... he's on camera coming to her defense and calling her foe a "piece of s***."
The heated exchange played out north of the border in Montreal ... and the video picks up with a woman in a fur coat being shamed over her fashion choice as she waits to cross a busy intersection with her two dogs.
Joe, the former "Impractical Jokers" star who is currently on a comedy tour ... walks over and asks the woman if she needs help, telling the anti-fur activist to quit harassing her and "stop being a piece of s***."
Joe was Johnny-on-the-spot here ... the woman's clearly flustered and is trying to explain why the fur coat doesn't make her a terrible person, and the guy's being pretty combative.
The fur debate doesn't seem to be the issue for Joe -- it's snowing out and he's not wearing a fur coat to stay warm himself -- rather, he didn't like the way the man was going after the woman.
Frankly, in this day and age, ya never know what these folks are gonna do.
Joe is a big advocate for adopting dogs, at one time boasting 12 of his own ... so it's not like he's necessarily pro-fur -- he just didn't like the way the lady was treated.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Last year, Joe shocked fans when he announced his split from his wife and that he would no longer be a part of "Impractical Jokers" to deal with issues in his personal life.