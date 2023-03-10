Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Black Couple's Settlement in Racial Bias Case Puts Home Appraisers on Notice

Black Homeowners Couple's Bias Case Means ... Home Appraisers on Notice Now!!!

3/10/2023 1:49 PM PT
SMALL STEP TO EQUALITY
TMZ.com

A Black couple's hoping their recent settlement of a lawsuit becomes a game changer in real estate -- one that forces appraisers to quit lowballing home values for Black and brown homeowners.

Paul Austin and Tenisha Tate-Austin made headlines a few years ago when an appraisal firm valued their Northern California at $995K. Feeling like that number was too low, they asked a white friend to pretend they lived in the house ... and suddenly, the appraisal came in at $1.48 million.

That $500k difference prompted the Austins to sue the appraisal firm for discrimination.

Cool Celebrity Cribs
Launch Gallery
Cool Celebrity Cribs Launch Gallery
The Beach House

The couple joined us Friday on "TMZ Live" to discuss their settlement in the case, for an undisclosed amount, and said their goal was always to hold folks accountable for what they saw as clear racial bias.

Paul and Tenisha pointed out POC have been cheated out of real estate wealth for generations ... largely due to systemic racism -- be it conscious or unconscious -- despite the fair housing law being passed in the '60s.

Biggest Real Estate Stories in 2022
Launch Gallery
Money Celeb Real Estate M0ves Launch Gallery

Going forward, they hope to be a cautionary tale for home appraisers -- letting the industry know there could be consequences for perpetuating these historical biases.

As for current and future homeowners ... the Austins dropped some wisdom they can, and should, remember should they find themselves in the same sitch.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later