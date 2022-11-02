The ACE Family Leasing $5M Toluca Lake Home
11/2/2022 12:45 AM PT
The ACE family has a new estate to call home ... we've learned they've been renting out a $5 million mansion in Toluca Lake -- a fancy schmancy part of the San Fernando Valley -- and their monthly payment is five figures.
Our real estate sources tell us Austin and Catherine McBroom have been leasing the 5-bedroom home for $20,000 a month.
The newly constructed farmhouse is 4,900 square feet and it's got a home theater with leather recliners and a pool. The family room, living room and main suite all have fireplaces, and there's a firepit in a covered lounge next to the pool.
The main suite also has a walk-in closet, spa shower and a private deck and balcony ... and the home is outfitted with all the latest built-in technology.
Renting a multi-million dollar mansion is a change of pace for the ACE family ... remember, Austin and Catherine used to own a mega-property in Woodland Hills, but it was foreclosed on in 2021 and sold to another pair of YouTube stars ... Alan and Alex Stokes.
Austin and Catherine were represented by Stephen Sweeney of The Beverly Hills Estates ... and the house is currently being listed for sale by Craig Strong of Compass.