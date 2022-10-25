Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Buy Conan O'Brien's Beach House

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have a new place to call home ... and it just so happens to be the same beach house Conan O'Brien sold earlier this month.

The keys to Conan's former Carpinteria home are now in the hands of Kourtney and Travis ... as we reported, the comedian got an offer for the place a couple of weeks ago -- turns out the rockin' couple was the ones behind the sale.

We're told they bought the pad -- which was listed for $16.5 million -- for $14.5 mil, so yeah ... they got a sweet deal!

For those unaware, Conan was on the hunt for a buyer since July ... the 2,142-square-foot property is just steps from the sand, and he originally bought it back in 2015 for $7.9M.

The home has panoramic ocean, Channel Island and coastline views. There's also a spacious deck to take in those Pacific sunsets.

For the salt lifers ... there's an outdoor shower and storage area for surf and paddle boards ... essentials for life at the beach.

For those of you not in SoCal, Carpinteria is just south of Santa Barbara ... which is, obviously, a sentimental spot for Kourtney and Travis because they got engaged there.