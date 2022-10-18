Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Spookily Return to Engagement Site
Kourtney & Travis Spooky 1-Year Anniversary
10/18/2022 6:24 AM PT
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker returned one year later to the site where he had a trick up his sleeve and she got a treat ... a big, fat engagement ring -- and this time around they got into full Halloween mode.
Decked out in matching black skeleton tracksuits, they made a spooky return Monday to the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, CA.
K&T took a stroll on the beach, holding half-filled glasses. They were decked out in standard-issue celebrity shades.
The famously-affectionate couple shockingly showed no PDA, but, hey, it's already been a year, so ...
After meandering on the sand, Trav and Kourt returned to their retreat.
So, check this out ... there were cameras filming a work crew arranging flowers on the sand -- mirroring the scene of Kourtney and Travis's engagement. Soooo, you'd think they're filming the anniversary for their show, but not so. A security guard was overheard saying the arrangement was for a wedding commercial.
TMZ broke the news that Kourt and Trav got engaged at the Miramar Hotel last October as cameras were rolling for the Kardashians' Hulu show. Kourtney's sisters, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble and Travis' 2 kids all showed for a celebration and swanky dinner at The Rosewood.