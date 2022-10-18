Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Spookily Return to Engagement Site

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker returned one year later to the site where he had a trick up his sleeve and she got a treat ... a big, fat engagement ring -- and this time around they got into full Halloween mode.

Decked out in matching black skeleton tracksuits, they made a spooky return Monday to the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, CA.

K&T took a stroll on the beach, holding half-filled glasses. They were decked out in standard-issue celebrity shades.

The famously-affectionate couple shockingly showed no PDA, but, hey, it's already been a year, so ...

After meandering on the sand, Trav and Kourt returned to their retreat.

So, check this out ... there were cameras filming a work crew arranging flowers on the sand -- mirroring the scene of Kourtney and Travis's engagement. Soooo, you'd think they're filming the anniversary for their show, but not so. A security guard was overheard saying the arrangement was for a wedding commercial.

Play video content OCTOBER 2021 TMZ.com