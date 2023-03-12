David Blaine Pops Dislocated Shoulder Back Into Place During Vegas Show
3/12/2023 10:19 AM PT
David Blaine told a Las Vegas crowd that he'd seriously hurt himself during a gig this weekend -- but rather than throw in the towel ... he called in the cavalry to push through.
The famed magician was performing his magic show at the Resorts World hotel, and toward the beginning ... he did a stunt where he jumped from a 9-story scaffolding structure within the theater into a foam pit below, only to complain of pain right after ... so say eyewitnesses.
We're told he expressed over his mic that he'd dislocated his shoulder, and tried having crew members work on it live. Apparently, it was pretty obvious he was in pain and struggling.
The stagehands couldn't get the job done, so DB went to Plan B ... calling on any doctors in the crowd to come forward and help him out, which a handful then did on the spot. They took turns trying to pop his shoulder back in, and after some time -- finally succeeded.
Witnesses say that wasn't the end of it though ... Dave took another pause later in the show, but came back out and finished strong, which ticket holders seemed to appreciate. A source close to the illusionist tells us he's fine and that the show must, and did, go on.