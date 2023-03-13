Peyton Manning's List Of Greatest Business Titans: Jobs, Rockefeller, Bezos, Winfrey

Peyton Manning's giving his top 10 list -- but it's got nothing to do with quarterbacks, or even football -- the Hall of Famer's revealing the greatest business minds in history, as the legendary signal-caller sees it.

The list is part of an episode from Manning's new History channel show, History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning ... where the 46-year-old 2x Super Bowl champ was asked to name his top 10 "titans."

"How does someone get to be known as a titan of their industry? To start from nothing and go all in on pocket aces before the dealer even lays down. Whatever there failed, these men and women share one thing. They risked a lot to change the world," Peyton said.

"First up, someone who has built an empire on showing that upscale casual living is a good thing. Kicking off our countdown, the woman who taught us how to fold a fitted sheet."

10) Martha Stewart

9) Ted Turner

8) Oprah Winfrey

7) JP Morgan

6) Jeff Bezos

5) Andrew Carnegie

4) John D. Rockefeller

3) Walt Disney

2) Henry Ford

1) Steve Jobs

As you can see, the list features a mix of not only present, but also past titans of industry ... from banking to automotive magnates, to the creator of the iPhone.

Speaking of the mobile phone that forever changed the world, Jobs -- who passed away in 2011 -- earned the top spot on Peyton's list.