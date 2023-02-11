Peyton Manning Says Patrick Mahomes Already Has Hall Of Fame Resume

Play video content TMZSports.com

High praise from Peyton Manning ... the NFL legend says Patrick Mahomes has already done enough in his short career to eventually be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The former Indianapolis Colts QB seemed to think there wasn't much doubt about it either ... telling TMZ Sports out in Arizona on Friday, "The answer to that question is yes."

The debate is an interesting one ... Mahomes is just 27 years old and has only played for six seasons -- one of which he logged time in just one game.

But, in his five years as a full-time starter, he's made five Pro Bowls, won MVP twice, and earned a Super Bowl win. He'll have a chance for a second title when the Chiefs take on the Eagles in SB LVII on Sunday.

Clearly, no matter what happens in the game against Philly -- Manning believes Mahomes could hang it up afterward and someday have a bust in Canton.

But Manning said he knows Mahomes isn't focused on any of that -- telling us, "That's just not on his radar and it shouldn't be. He should be in the moment and kicking butt for the Chiefs."