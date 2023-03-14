Tyler Cameron Says He Was Extremely Low On Money While Dating Gigi Hadid

Play video content Trading Secrets/Dear Media

"The Bachelorette" alum Tyler Cameron is gettin' candid about a time in his life when he was really in an odd place -- freshly famous, dating one of the world's most popular supermodels ... but also nearly flat broke!!!

Tyler opened up about his money troubles on fellow Bachelor Nation star Jason Tartick's podcast, "Trading Secrets" -- he says he only had a couple hundred bucks while dating Gigi Hadid back in 2019.

He even reveals he'd have to call his dad for extra cash while going on dates in NYC ... adding he didn't even have a credit card at the time, and would just hope for the best.

Tyler and Gigi were first linked shortly after he starred on the 15th season of the reality dating show -- he'd even been nominated for a People's Choice Award, so he clearly had celeb status.

Apparently, you can't have it all, after all.

As we reported, Tyler moved into a swanky condo in NYC shortly after their 2019 split ... talk about poor timing.

The new crib cost him around $7K per month, but the building came with some sweet perks like a bowling alley, golf simulator and even a theater room.