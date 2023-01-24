Tyler Cameron Makes Out with Mystery Date at Friend's Wedding

Play video content TMZ.com

Tyler Cameron's still the ultimate bachelor ... he went to a friend's wedding over the weekend and had a helluva time, tearing up the dance floor and locking lips with his date.

TMZ obtained video of the 'Bachelorette' star making out with a mystery brunette at the Orlando, FL reception -- they're bumping, grinding, kissing and having a great time as a Bell Biv DeVoe classic played. And, no, Tyler doesn't seem at all worried about his date being "Poison."

Folks who were there tell us the woman wasn't someone Tyler picked up at the wedding -- she appeared to be his plus one, as they arrived together and left together.

Tyler and his date even coordinated their outfits, it seems ... because his green Air Force shoes matched her dress.

It should come as no surprise once you watch the video, but other wedding guests tell us Tyler and his date were very intoxicated at the reception. Nothing wrong there.

We haven't ID'd Tyler's date yet, but we know it's definitely NOT Kristin Cavallari ... which is worth noting because Tyler and Kristin appeared to be on a date around New Year's Eve.