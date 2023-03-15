Barack Obama Reveals His 2023 NCAA Tournament Bracket, Has Duke As Champion

Need help filling out your bracket? Well, you can now get a Presidential assist from Barack Obama -- 'cause he just unveiled his 2023 picks ... and he thinks Duke will win it all!!

No. 44 -- who's been fillin' out brackets for years, even when he was in office -- posted his prediction on his Twitter page Wednesday afternoon, showing he's got a Final Four of Baylor, Duke, Houston and UCLA.

"It’s the best time of year!" he said while announcing his picks. "My #MarchMadness brackets will get busted soon enough, but here are my picks. Who do you have winning it all?"

Barry O didn't have too many upset selections -- although he's clearly a believer in the Iona Cinderella story, taking the No. 13 seed to not only beat UConn in the first round ... but to also advance to the Sweet 16.

Obama also filled out a women's tournament bracket -- believing South Carolina, Stanford, Virginia Tech and Indiana will advance to the Final Four there. His champion was S.C.