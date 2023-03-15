Diddy Unveils Plan to Buy BET, Looking to Build On Revolt TV Empire

Diddy is officially throwing his Sean John hat in the ring to purchase BET, a necessary buy in his eyes as he believes Black Entertainment Television should be ... well, um, Black-owned!!!

As far as Diddy's concerned, media is the world's most powerful industry and Black people should control their own narratives and timelines.

The Bad Boy music mogul outlined his plans Wednesday to obtain the network, sharing a video clip from the "Earn Your Leisure" podcast that stressed the need for African Americans to scoop up BET from the clutches of Paramount Global.

Diddy's desire to head BET could pit him against Tyler Perry and Byron Allen -- who are reportedly teaming up to bid for the network -- but the 53-year-old also isn't shying away from possibly becoming a co-owner.

Diddy says his goal is to assemble a team of leaders who are looking to purchase the network as a unit to consolidate all the money, power and respect!!!

Obviously, the acquisition would strengthen Diddy's existing Revolt empire, and allow for maximum levels of content to be shared -- but sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Hip Hop they're still a long way from any official negotiations.

BET Media Group's properties include BET, BET+, VH1 and BET Studios ... so the eventual owner will have plenty of platforms for content.