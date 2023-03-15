NHL GM Briere's College Hockey Player Son Pushes Wheelchair Down Stairs, Cops Involved

Play video content

The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim GM Daniel Briere -- Mercyhurst Univ. ice hockey player Carson Briere -- has been accused of shoving a woman's wheelchair down a flight of stairs over the weekend ... and now, cops say they're investigating the matter.

The incident was captured on a bar's security camera at around midnight on Saturday.

In the footage, you can see two men walk up a staircase and notice a wheelchair sitting at the top of it. One of the men, identified online as Briere, wearing a backward white hat and a dark-colored sweatshirt, then sits in it, before attempting to wheel around in it.

Eventually, Briere gets out of the chair -- before pushing it down the stairs. He then walks away from the scene.

Twitter user @juliazukowski -- who first posted the video -- claims the chair had been left at the top of the stairs because its owner "physically had to be carried down to use the restrooms." She created a GoFundMe page on Wednesday, to raise money for a new chair.

Mercyhurst University said in a statement after the video began circulating on social media that it -- and police -- have launched an investigation into it all.

"Late this afternoon, Mercyhurst University became aware of the disturbing video in which one of our student-athletes is seen pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a local establishment," school officials said in a statement Tuesday. "Our Office of Student Conduct and Department of Police and Safety are investigating."

The school would not confirm Carson Briere was at the center of the probe ... telling TMZ Sports on Wednesday morning, "We are just beginning our investigation and cannot comment on the process."

Carson Briere joined the Mercyhurst hockey team back in 2020. He had previously played for Arizona State's ice hockey team, but was dismissed from the team after the program said he violated rules.

In his three seasons with the Lakers, he's tallied 59 points.