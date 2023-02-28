Rangers' K'Andre Miller Suspended For Spitting On Drew Doughty

K'Andre Miller's spit will keep him off the ice for a bit ... 'cause the New York Rangers defenseman was suspended three games for hocking a loogie on an opponent during Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Kings.

The 23-year-old was caught on live TV spitting right in Kings star Drew Doughty's face during a skirmish in the first period of the game at Madison Square Garden.

The official saw it, too, and removed Miller from the game ... and handed down a match penalty to go along with it.

K'Andre Miller has been awarded a match penalty for spitting on Drew Doughty. pic.twitter.com/bNY5fp63Tx — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 26, 2023 @Sportsnet

Miller did apologize shortly after ... releasing a statement the following day saying it was "completely accidental," as he has respect for Doughty.

"I would never intend to do something like that on purpose, it goes against everything I am as a person and player," Miller said on Monday.

The sorry didn't do much for the NHL Department of Player Safety ... which handed down a three-game suspension on Tuesday.

"NY Rangers’ K'Andre Miller has been suspended for three games for unsportsmanlike conduct on Los Angeles’ Drew Doughty," the NHL Player Safety said.