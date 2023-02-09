NHL's Rasmus Andersson Hit By Car While Riding Scooter In Detroit

Rasmus Andersson -- a Calgary Flames defenseman -- was terrifyingly hit by a car while riding a scooter in downtown Detroit on Wednesday ... but, thankfully, he's OK.

The NHL team explained the accident in a statement on Thursday ... revealing the 26-year-old was on his way to dinner via scooter when he was struck by a vehicle at around 6 PM.

The Flames said Andersson was transported to the Detroit Receiving Hospital for testing and, fortunately, was released a short time later.

He's now listed as day-to-day ... but will miss Thursday's game against the Detroit Red Wings.

"He was going through a crosswalk," Flames general manager Brad Treliving said on Thursday. "The good news -- and the most important thing -- is that Ras is doing well."

Treliving added that the team and Rasmus are "very lucky."

"It certainly could have been a lot worse. We want to make sure that we thank all those involved [in his care] and let everybody know that Ras is doing well."

According to the Detroit Police Department, there was "no indication of any alcohol at all." A spokesperson added that there will be no arrests or tickets issued.

"It was a basic accident," the DPD said.

Rasmus started his hockey career in 2012 when he joined the Malmo Redhawks in the Swedish Hockey League.

He left Sweden for North America and played for the Ontario Hockey League before he was picked by the Flames in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft.