Conrad In 'The Cat In The Hat' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Spencer Breslin was only 10 years old when he played the role of Conrad Walden -- the stubborn, self-absorbed kid who often finds himself getting into trouble -- in the Family/Fantasy film "The Cat In The Hat" back in 2003.

Breslin shared the big screen with Mike Myers as the goofy Cat In The Hat, Kelly Preston as the single mother looking for love, Joan Walden and Dakota Fanning as the more serious sibling who is always on her best behavior, Sally Walden.