Joe Mixon's Sister's Boyfriend Accused Of Shooting NFL Star's Teen Neighbor, Charged

Prosecutors say Joe Mixon's sister's boyfriend fired 10-to-11 rounds at a teenager outside of the NFL star's home earlier this month -- striking the boy once in the foot -- and now, the man is facing serious prison time over it all.

Hamilton County prosecutor Melissa Powers held a news conference on Thursday afternoon to give an update on the case ... revealing 34-year-old Lamonte Brewer, Shalonda Mixon's BF, has been hit with four criminal charges, including felony assault, after investigators say he shot at a 16-year-old who was playing with a Nerf gun near Joe Mixon's house in Ohio on March 6 at around 8:30 PM.

Powers said surveillance footage, obtained via search warrant on Joe Mixon's home, showed Brewer and Joe Mixon in the Bengals star's backyard as teens were outside of it playing a game called "Nerf wars."

She said video showed Brewer at one point open fire on a 16-year-old who was running near the yard with a toy gun ... nearly hitting the boy in the head.

"It's a miracle he was not killed," Powers said.

Video, the prosecutor claimed, showed Joe Mixon was in the yard at the time of the shooting and did have a gun on his person too, but never drew the weapon, and "as a legal gun owner, [Joe] Mixon had the right to possess the firearm and did not commit a crime."

She said the NFL player had been concerned for his safety recently after receiving death threats on social media.

She did say, though, that the video showed Shalonda Mixon -- Joe's 34-year-old sister -- picking up shell casings in the yard ... before she took off with Brewer in a car.

Powers said cops eventually stopped the vehicle -- and found the gun, a Zastava M92, that was used in the shooting earlier in the evening in the ride's trunk.

Powers said in addition to the four charges they've filed against Brewer, they also hit Shalonda Mixon with one count of tampering with evidence and one count of obstruction of justice. Powers said Brewer is facing up to 20 years behind bars if convicted, while Shalonda Mixon is facing four.

"It's unbelievable that something like this could happen," Powers said. "It's hard to fathom how anyone could aim a gun at a child, let alone fire 10 to 11 rounds at him."

Joe Mixon's agent, Peter Schaffer, released a statement following Powers' news conference ... saying the Cincinnati tailback "witnessed an individual carrying what appeared to be a rifle racing directly towards his property as the individual continued to bark instructions."

"When another individual discharged a firearm, Joe interceded to stop the person discharging a firearm. Joe hates that a young adult was injured during this incident."