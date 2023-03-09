Joe Mixon's Sister Named As Suspect In Shooting Incident At NFL Star's Home

Shalonda Mixon -- the sister of Joe Mixon -- has been named as a suspect along with one other in the shooting incident at the NFL star's home earlier this week ... this according to new police documents, obtained by TMZ Sports.

According to a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office incident report, several juveniles were playing a game called "dart wars" near Joe Mixon's house in Cincinnati on Monday at around 8:25 PM -- when the shooting occurred.

Police in the docs say two of the participants in the game told them one of the other players -- a 16-year-old boy -- had run alongside his house with a "Nerf" style toy gun when he suddenly came under fire.

Per the docs, "unknown suspect(s)" shot at the boy from Joe Mixon's backyard ... allegedly firing off a total of 11 rounds.

The teenager, according to the docs, was struck in the foot by a bullet as he attempted to run away.

Police say in the docs a black Honda Accord was spotted leaving Joe Mixon's home just after the shooting. An ensuing police stop, cops say, revealed 34-year-old Shalonda Mixon and a 34-year-old man named Lamonte Brewer were the occupants of the vehicle. Both were ID'ed as suspects in the shooting incident.

Cops say the boy, meanwhile, was transported to the hospital, where medical personnel discovered he had a bullet still lodged inside his foot.

The HCSO said no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

"We understand that there is very specific interest in this story due to the nature of the home being connected to Bengals player Joe Mixon," an HCSO spokesperson said in a statement Thursday. "We cannot confirm additional details outside of what is outlined in the Incident Report. Our investigative team continues to review the evidence and conduct interviews."