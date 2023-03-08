Joe Mixon's Trainer Called 911 From NFL Star's Home, Reported Hearing Multiple Gunshots

Play video content

Joe Mixon's trainer called 911 on Monday night from the NFL star's home to report hearing gunshots outside of the residence ... this according to new police audio, obtained by TMZ Sports.

Sean Pena -- a famed personal trainer who's worked out with high-profile athletes like Antonio Brown in the past -- put in the call from Mixon's Cincinnati-area house at around 8:25 PM ... police records show.

In the call, you can hear Pena say several "kids" were playing near Mixon's home ... and had, at one point, blocked off the street with their cars.

Play video content 2019

"One kid was running around brandishing a weapon and he went back to his car and it looked like it was a fake weapon," Pena said. "But then I kept watching, watching, watching and then he was screaming something and he went back to his car and he pulled out another weapon. It looked like a Kel-Tec or something and ran up the back driveway of this house that he had been going up and down, and said, 'F*** yeah.'"

That's when Pena said he heard what sounded like five gunshots.

"Then all the sudden I heard him running, running down there, and you heard 'Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,'" Pena told dispatch.

Pena said three of the cars in the area then "sped off."

The trainer, who described the home he was in as "my athlete's house," went on to say he had been watching the group of individuals playing outside for 10-15 minutes.

Police documents show when officers arrived on the scene they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot. They noted he did not want medical attention, saying his dad is a doctor. Later in the report, police noted the victim "believes he has a bullet fragment in his foot."

Police also said in the documents a shell casing had been found in the rear of Mixon's house.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, meanwhile, has shed little details on the incident publicly. It said in a press release Tuesday officers responded to the area for a report of shots fired. It added that officials conducted a search warrant on a home in the area -- and did confirm a residence belonging to Mixon is "part of the crime scene."

"We hope to provide a more comprehensive update to the investigation later this week," an HCSO spokesperson said.

We've reached out to Pena for comment, but so far, no word back yet.