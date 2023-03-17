Ben Savage Marries Fiancée as Congressional Campaign Kicks Off

Ben Savage officially has a running mate for his political run -- he's tied the knot with his fiancée Tessa Angermeier after 4 years of dating, as he's launching his campaign for Congress.

The "Boy Meets World" star married Tessa last month, but has kept it low-key. He didn't post any pics from their big day, but one of his friends did.

It appears his big bro, Fred Savage, was their officiant ... and based on the pics, Tessa, Ben and all their guests had a blast partying after the nuptials.

Ben announced their engagement in January, sharing a shot of them in Indiana and showing off her diamond ring. He captioned the post, "The best is yet to come."

The newlywed's got a lot on his plate -- besides a honeymooon, he's running for a U.S. Congressional seat.

Earlier this month the officially threw his hat in the ring for Congress, aiming to fill the seat Rep. Adam Schiff is vacating.

If he wins, Ben will be repping California's 30th District, which includes parts of Los Angeles.