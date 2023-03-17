Celebrities Go Green for St. Patrick's Day 2023
3/17/2023 12:52 PM PT
It's St. Paddy's Day and folks all over -- Irish or not -- are celebrating the holiday ... so we've got a look at some of your fave celebs all decked out in green.
'DWTS' staple Cheryl Burke went all out ... wearing an all-green outfit and sharing some St. Patrick's Day festivities on IG. As did actor and donut impresario Danny Trejo, who showed off his leprechaun getup and a green treat.
Fitness model Jen Selter stayed on brand ... sporting a matching green workout set paired with some shamrock ears!
Seems like Jimmy Kimmel's also in a really festive mood ... showing off what appears to be a fake tattoo of a leprechaun, underneath his green shirt! He captioned the photo, "Not even flexing #StPatricksDay".
Macklemore also entered the chat ... going for a classy look, with a green tie and St. Patrick's Day-themed hat, which of course matched his wife's green tee!