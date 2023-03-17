Jake Paul's Trainer BJ Flores Shot In Robbery Attempt In Colombia

Play video content

BJ Flores -- Jake Paul's boxing trainer -- was terrifyingly shot in a robbery attempt in Colombia on Friday ... but, thankfully, it appears he's going to be OK.

The former fighter, who began working with Paul in 2021, said the incident happened when he was at a stop light while vacationing in Medellín.

Flores said two armed motorcycle drivers pulled up to him while he was in the passenger seat of a car at a red light, and pointed a gun at his forehead.

They "tried to steal my wallet and my watch," the 44-year-old said in a social media post. "They shot me one time in the leg and I defended myself the best way I could."

Flores, fortunately, got away ... and immediately raced to the emergency room. He said docs told him a bullet was still lodged in his thigh.

According to his social media page, Flores is currently undergoing surgery to remove it.

Prior to going under, Flores captured his injuries on camera ... showing a knot on his head, a cut on his hand, and a bloody wound on his leg. He added that he believes the shooting was a targeted attack.

"Thank you for the well wishes," Flores wrote on his IG. "I will learn from this….. Be safe out there please. Life is precious. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 I love you all."

Flores fought professionally from 2003 to 2018 -- piling up a record 34-4-1. He met Paul in retirement, sparring with the YouTuber before eventually taking over full-time training duties for the aspiring boxer.