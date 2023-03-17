Julia Fox Defends Brother and Dad's Arrest Despite Being 'Embarrassed'

Play video content

Julia Fox says she's embarrassed by her brother's troubling arrest, but she's looking at the silver lining of it all ... hoping it'll force him to get some help.

Julia shared a TikTok video Thursday addressing the police raid -- which turned up ghost guns and drug-making materials -- on her dad Thomas and brother Christopher earlier this month. Julia says Thomas was released the same night and had no criminal involvement whatsoever.

Speaking to her brother's character, she said, “I know my brother and I’ve always known him to be like... the sweetest, most gentle, kind, soft-spoken, loves animals, loves to plant flowers..."

Fox acknowledges both she and Thomas have a lot of trauma -- something she says he has internalized, while she has been able to find an outlet.