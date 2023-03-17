Ozzie In 'Leprechaun' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Mark Holton was 34 years old when he played the role of Ozzie Jones -- who accidentally swallows the killer Leprechaun's gold -- in the classic St. Patty's Day horror film "Leprechaun" back in 1993.

Mark shared the big screen with Hollywood greats like Warwick Davis as the scary and vindictive leprechaun with razor-sharp nails who is convinced his pot of gold has been taken from him, Leprechaun ... and of course Jennifer Aniston who made her film debut playing the role of the spoiled teenage girl who is obsessed with shopping, Tory Reding.