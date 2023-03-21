Martina Navratilova Says Adoption Plans W/ Wife Put On Hold After Cancer Diagnosis

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova says her recent battle with cancer has paused her plans for adoption with her wife ... even though she revealed she's now, thankfully, free of the disease.

Navratilova recently sat down with Piers Morgan to talk about everything she's been through since she was diagnosed with throat and breast cancer earlier this year ... and she admitted that despite beating it all -- it sadly led to her putting an indefinite pause on ideas of adoption with Julia Lemigova.

Martina Navratilova on the moment she was told about her double cancer diagnosis.



"I'm like, oh great I have another cancer. That's when I started crying on the table."



Watch the global EXCLUSIVE from 8pm TONIGHT on TalkTV.@piersmorgan | @Martina | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/ZFzRePc56v — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) March 21, 2023 @PiersUncensored

The 66-year-old, who also previously beat breast cancer in 2010, explained in the interview for Morgan's Talk TV show, "We were thinking about adopting but that's definitely put on hold, and I don't think it's going to happen."

She added, according to the Daily Mail, "I think it's just too complicated and the energy, I only have so much right now."

Navratilova then told Piers, "I'm not really the youngest anymore and I don't want to be the grandmother on the playground."

Lemigova, a 'Real Housewives Of Miami' star, said during a reunion show for the Bravo TV hit earlier this year that the couple had, at one point, actually been very close to adopting ... before Navratilova's battle took precedence.

At times during her interview with Morgan, Navratilova got emotional over everything ... wiping away tears.

She did, though, ultimately deliver some great news regarding her health ... saying doctors recently told her, "as far as they know I'm cancer-free."