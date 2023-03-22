Mets' Daniel Vogelbach Drops F-Bomb After Groundout, Caught On Hot Mic

Daniel Vogelbach's mom ain't gonna be too happy about this ... right after a groundout Wednesday, the Mets DH let an F-bomb fly -- and it was so loud, hot mics actually picked it up on the game's broadcast!!

The whole scene was actually pretty funny -- well, for everyone except Vogelbach -- because after the 30-year-old got thrown out at first base in the sixth inning of NY's spring training game against Houston despite a sharply hit ball, he screamed, "I can't buy a f***ing hit!"

"I can't buy a fucking hit" -Daniel Vogelbach after grounding out pic.twitter.com/HIo1x5iCvV — Shea Station (@shea_station) March 22, 2023 @shea_station

Cameras then captured him walking off the diamond completely defeated.

Obviously, there won't be any punishment for Vogelbach -- that is, if Momma lets this one slide -- but being caught cussin' on live TV hasn't always been the best look.

Then again, letting out some frustration seemed to help wake up his bat -- 'cause just two innings later, he singled to right center, bustin' out of a mini-slump.