Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Mets' Daniel Vogelbach Drops F-Bomb After Groundout, Caught On Hot Mic

Mets' Daniel Vogelbach Hot Mic Catches F-Bomb ... 'I Can't Buy A F***ing Hit!!!'

3/22/2023 1:15 PM PT
Daniel Vogelbach

Daniel Vogelbach's mom ain't gonna be too happy about this ... right after a groundout Wednesday, the Mets DH let an F-bomb fly -- and it was so loud, hot mics actually picked it up on the game's broadcast!!

The whole scene was actually pretty funny -- well, for everyone except Vogelbach -- because after the 30-year-old got thrown out at first base in the sixth inning of NY's spring training game against Houston despite a sharply hit ball, he screamed, "I can't buy a f***ing hit!"

Cameras then captured him walking off the diamond completely defeated.

Obviously, there won't be any punishment for Vogelbach -- that is, if Momma lets this one slide -- but being caught cussin' on live TV hasn't always been the best look.

Then again, letting out some frustration seemed to help wake up his bat -- 'cause just two innings later, he singled to right center, bustin' out of a mini-slump.

The Mets still ended up losing, though, 5-2 -- which we're sure led to a whole lot more swearing in the dugout.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later