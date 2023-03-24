Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth Filing for Divorce

Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, have decided to end their marriage, and we're told it's amicable.

Reese just posted ... "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

She went on ... "Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.

The couple married back in 2011. They share one child, 10-year-old Tennessee.

It's Reese's second marriage ... she was married to Ryan Phillippe from 1999 to 2008.