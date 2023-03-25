Allen Lazard Says Aaron Rodgers 'A Big Reason' For Jets Signing, Expects Trade To Happen
Allen Lazard Rodgers Is 'A Big Reason' I'm A Jet ... Fully Expecting Trade To Go Through
3/25/2023 12:50 AM PT
Allen Lazard tells TMZ Sports Aaron Rodgers was "a big reason" he's now a Jet ... and, no, he says he has zero concerns that a NY trade for the QB could fall through.
Lazard reached an agreement to play for the Jets last Tuesday -- one day before Rodgers publicly revealed he wants to be in NY too -- and it's clear the good pals/former Packers teammates had at least some conversations about linking up in New York before making their decisions.
Lazard revealed Rodgers' intent to play for the Jets was actually one of two big things that pulled him to Gang Green -- the other was that his former offensive coordinator in Green Bay, Nathaniel Hackett, is now the Jets OC.
He explained ... Rodgers is not only an elite thrower of the football, but he's also a guy who he believes can "light a lot of fire underneath" Jets players, helping their Super Bowl chances.
And, even though a trade for Rodgers hasn't officially gone through as both the Packers and the Jets appear to be at an impasse over compensation, he tells us he ain't sweatin' it one bit.
"There's no worry on my end," said the 27-year-old receiver, who inked a four-year, $44 million contract with the Jets. "Especially knowing that Aaron has his full-on commitment to being a New York Jet this year."