'Storage Wars' Gunter Nezhoda, Son Rene Inspect Unit One Last Time In New Clip

Gunter Nezhoda, the late "Storage Wars" star, will share the screen with his son Rene one last time in the show's upcoming season ... by inspecting a unit the only way they know how -- with some laughs.

The new clip, obtained by TMZ, gives fans a glimpse into the A&E series' 15th season, specifically Gunter and Rene as they go through one of their new units ... finding some pretty sweet items during their clean out.

Rene even jokingly tosses Gunter an old grenade he found in the locker -- something that Gunter reacts to with some warranted shock!

We're told the two filmed the scene last summer in Montebello, CA before his cancer diagnosis. The network hasn't announced an airdate yet for the new season.

TMZ broke the story ... Rene's father died in his sleep Tuesday night in Utah as a result of lung cancer complications. Rene told us Gunter flew to Utah for emergency surgery after his chemo caused holes in his lungs, but doctors ultimately determined there was nothing else they could do.

